WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips about a string of malicious mischief cases where portable toilets have been blown up.
Over the last several weeks, deputies have responded to calls of portable toilets being blown up with fireworks or explosives. Most of these calls have been located south of Walla Walla and College Place at construction sites. The vandalism usually happens during the night, and damage to the toilets is extensive and has made them unusable.
WWCSO says the portable toilets are owned by a local small business, who must pay to replace them out of pocket. The cost to replace the each is well beyond $750, making the crime a class C felony.
If you have any information, contact the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office at 509-524-5400, ref case #2019-00008098.