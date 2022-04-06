Walla Walla COVID-19 testing site to pause operations until further notice

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, Providence Healthcare and the University of Washington Department of Medicine have agreed to pause the operation of the COVID-19 testing site at Providence Southgate Medical Park.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management says the testing site has served the county since September 2021, but a recent drop in testing and cases has led to pausing the site until further notice.
WWCEM says the testing site will pause its operations on April 8, but testing at local pharmacies and some health care clinics are available.
