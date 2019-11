WALLA WALLA, WA - Again this year, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree will be located at Inland Octopus.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts for needy children and seniors are greatly appreciated.

Angel tags will be available at the store until Monday, December 23rd.

Inland Octopus is located at 7 East Main Street in Walla Walla.

For more information, contact Bob Catsiff at 509-526-0115 or email@inlandoctopus.com.