Tri-Cities, WA- Temperatures are heating up Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 70!
Saturday and Sunday highs in the upper 60's across the region.
Monday there is a low pressure system moving southwesterly from the gulf coast of Alaska through the pacific northwest bringing with it mountain snow and valley showers.
Snow levels will drop to 1-2k feet on Monday night.
As the week progresses we will see scattered showers mainly in the Yakima area, even some early morning snow on Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain in the mid 50's to lower 60's all week but clouds will increase starting Monday and linger through the weekend.
To end the week Tri-Cities will see some scattered showers on Friday and Yakima will continue to see cloudy skies.