Washington commerce department allocates grants for solar energy

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Commerce Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings program announced grants worth $3.5 million for solar panel installation in community buildings across the state. Over 29 projects, the funding is expected to provide enough power for 280 homes a year, at roughly 3 million annual kWh.
This comes after Washington’s 2021 State Energy Strategy stressing the importance of clean energy in community buildings like schools, hospitals, community centers and public facilities.
“Supporting solar projects in public buildings is one of the many ways Washington state is leading by example as we work toward meeting our goal of 100% clean electricity by 2050,” said Director Lisa Brown. “These grants prioritized projects in rural and Tribal communities, to ensure all state residents benefit from a cleaner more efficient electric grid.”
Local allocations include:
$175,000 for College Place to install 100kW solar.
$188,633 for Connell Well #8 to install 99.9kW.
$277,706 for Mabton to install 99.9kW.
$251,990 for Prescott School District to install 99.9kW.
The Department of Commerce approximates another $1 million will be awarded through the program in 2022, with an application cycle opening in the first quarter of the year.