Washington Jersey Mike's locations donating to 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Jersey Mike's locations in Washington will be donating money from the sandwiches they sell to help more than 70 Team Washington athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
The restaurant chain says 49 Washington locations are donating 100% of their sales on March 30th towards the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
The company says they will be donating the money from any sale made the entire day, Wednesday.
Jersey Mike's set a goal to pass their record of $15-million donated last year.
This day will wrap up the restaurant's last day for their "Month of Giving."
