Washington monthly employment report for March 2022

WASHINGTON - 

Washington State Employment Security Department released its monthly employment report for March of this year. 

ESD says the monthly report is a comprehensive report of Washington state's job market. 

The unemployment rate for every county can be found here

Yakima County's unemployment rate is 7.3% while Benton County's unemployment rate is 5.4%. 

Washington state increased by 8,800 jobs in March while the unemployment rate decreased to 4.2%. 

The most jobs added over the year so far are 62,600 leisure and hospitality jobs. 