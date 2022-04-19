Washington monthly employment report for March 2022

WASHINGTON -
Washington State Employment Security Department released its monthly employment report for March of this year.
ESD says the monthly report is a comprehensive report of Washington state's job market.
The unemployment rate for every county can be found here.
Yakima County's unemployment rate is 7.3% while Benton County's unemployment rate is 5.4%.
Washington state increased by 8,800 jobs in March while the unemployment rate decreased to 4.2%.
The most jobs added over the year so far are 62,600 leisure and hospitality jobs.
