Washington state unemployment rate is still higher than the national average

WASHINGTON -
The Washington State Employment Security Department has released the numbers for each county's unemployment rate in February 2022.
Overall, Washington state's unemployment rate is 4.3%, which is half-a-percent higher than the national average of 3.8%.
WSESD has a map that shows each county's unemployment rate.
Yakima County is 8.3%.
Klickitat County is 6.5%.
Benton County is 5.8%.
Franklin County is 7.8%.
Walla Walla County is 5.1%.
The Employment Security Department, ESD, says Washington's economy added 31,700 jobs as the state's unemployment rate declined to 4.3%.
