Washington state unemployment rate is still higher than the national average

WASHINGTON - 

The Washington State Employment Security Department has released the numbers for each county's unemployment rate in February 2022.

Overall, Washington state's unemployment rate is 4.3%, which is half-a-percent higher than the national average of 3.8%.

WSESD has a map that shows each county's unemployment rate.

Yakima County is 8.3%.

Klickitat County is 6.5%.

Benton County is 5.8%.

Franklin County is 7.8%.

Walla Walla County is 5.1%.

The Employment Security Department, ESD, says Washington's economy added 31,700 jobs as the state's unemployment rate declined to 4.3%.