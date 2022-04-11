Whitman College's open house for their new Plateau Long Tent is April 18th

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) Education Department, Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, Nixya'awii Community School and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site welcome the public to their open house event for the historic construction of a Plateau Long Tent on Whitman College’s Ankeny Field on Monday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m.
The Long Tent will be symbolically located near Treaty Rock, site of the Treaty of 1855 in which tribes were compelled to cede much of their ancestral territory to white settlers.
Visitors can take part in additional programming designed to deepen their understanding of the Walla Walla Basin and Native American communities in the area, including talks, panels and presentations throughout the week of April 18-24. A full schedule of events is available online. Attendees must adhere to the Visitor Vaccination Requirement.
The presence of the Long Tent on Whitman’s campus is the culmination of many months of collaboration by the Long Tent Working Group, which comprises Whitman faculty, staff and students as well as members of local Native American communities. It builds on previous efforts to strengthen the relationship between Whitman and the CTUIR, including the landmark Memorandum of Understanding.
“The fact that we are establishing a piece of architecture like the Long Tent on a college campus in the United States is unprecedented and wonderful,” said Roger Amerman (Choctaw), a 1980 Whitman graduate and co-director of the event. “In modern times, you infrequently see the Long Tent architecture set up for only special events, and only in the Reservation communities. This will probably be the first and last time Whitman College students will see a long tent.”
Tribal leader E. Thomas Morning Owl (Umatilla and Kainai) will be CTUIR elder-in-residence, while Hereditary Chief of the Walúulapam (Walla Walla people) and CTUIR executive director Donald Sampson will lead the opening ceremony. Dignitaries and elders from local Plateau tribes such as the Cayuse, Colville, Nez Perce, Umatilla and Walla Walla will also participate, including Kat Brigham, chair of the CTUIR Board of Trustees.
Please note: Portions of some events may not permit filming or recording. Media and guests are asked to be respectful of speakers’ requests to put phones and cameras away.
For more information about the Long Tent, go to whitman.edu/the-long-tent.
