Who to call if your power goes out in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, and Yakima

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Walla Walla Emergency Management team shared on social media that if you power goes out because of the wind, to not call 9-1-1 unless you have a life threatening emergency.
With our Weather Authority Alert, Meteorologists say we can expect winds of 30-45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. If you do experience a power outage here are some resources of who you should contact based on your power provider.
If you live in Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Dayton, Walla Walla, or Pendleton contact Pacific Power by calling 1-877-508-5088 or by texting "OUT" to 722797. To check the status of your power you can click here.
If you live in Walla Walla and have Columbia REA you can report an outage by calling 1-509-526-4041.
If you live in Benton County you can contact Benton PUD to report an outage by calling 1-888-582-2176 or log in to SmartHub. You can also view their outage map on their website bentonpud.org.
If you live in Kittitas County, you can contact Puget Sound Energy to report an outage on their website.
It is also recommended if you find a downed powerline to contact your local authorities non-emergency dispatch number.
