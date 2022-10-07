Wenatchee, WASH. - Civic engagement is an important part of the political process in America. Voting is a good first step. The general election is coming up on November 8. There is still time to get registered to vote.

Something people may not think about when it comes to the political process is actually running for office. Voting in local elections is important but local representation is also important.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is just 40-years-old and a member of the President's Cabinet. We asked why, from his point of view, involvement and representation matter.

"There are so many ways for young people to be heard in that process - even to seek appointments or to run for office," said Secy. Buttigieg. "It's something that I think is easy to underestimate. You don't even have to be old enough to vote to show up at a local county or city proceeding and make your voice heard. Of course, the longer you're planning to be here the more you have at stake in decisions being made about the infrastructure, the climate and the economy that you're going to be living in."

Secretary Buttigieg spent some time in Wenatchee and the Seattle area. In Wenatchee, he touted a huge win for the region: the largest INFRA grant awarded in the nation for 2021 in the Apple Captial Loop Project.