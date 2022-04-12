Winter weather conditions close most of I-84 and US 395 in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. -
Winter weather conditions and multiple spinouts have caused Oregon Department of Transportation to close I-84 and US 395 early Monday afternoon.
The section of I-84 from Pendleton to Ontario is closed until the weather stops and ODOT crews can clear the snow off the road.
Semis without chains are stranded on the highway until it is safe to reopen and get traffic moving.
ODOT says there is no estimated time to reopen I-84 and US 395.
The weather is very different all across our area and we want to see any pictures or videos you have of the winter weather today, wherever you are.
