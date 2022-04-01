Wash. -
After the release of its Sweet 16 names, the Washington State Department of Transportation relied on its constituents to decide the best name for its fourth tow plow.
The fourth plow will join Plowie McPlow Plow, Sir Plows-A-Lot and The Big Leplowski.
A survey was held all last week to narrow down the Sweet 16 to the Final Four.
On Monday, the Final Four were announced. WSDOT had people vote on Twitter until noon, April 1 on their favorite.
The results are in. WSDOT's fourth tow plow is named: Betty Whiteout!
