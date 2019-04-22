PENDLETON, OR - A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition at a Spokane hospital after he was found in a creek in Pendleton, shortly after being reported missing.
On Sunday, April 21 at 12:13 p.m., Pendleton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Grecian Heights Park near the intersection of Tutuilla Road and SW Athens Avenue for a report of a missing two-year old boy, who had not been seen for three to five minutes. Several family members, friends and citizens were already searching the area for the small boy, including the creek next to the park, which parallels Tutuilla Road.
At 12:16 p.m. the child was found in the creek about half a mile downstream from the park. Pendleton Police Corporal Nathan Bessette and Officer Chase Addleman began CPR until Pendleton Fire and Ambulance personnel arrived and began providing a higher level of care. The child was taken to St. Anthony Hospital where medical staff worked for several minutes to keep him alive. The child was eventually life-flighted to Spokane, where he remains in critical condition.
No more information is being released. Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding traumatic event are encouraged to call the Pendleton Police Department at (541) 276-4411 or the Umatilla County Dispatch Center at (541) 966-3651.