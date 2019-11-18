TOPPENISH, WA - A 20-year-old man is in jail on a murder charge after allegedly shooting his father, who called 9-1-1 before he died.
On Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Yakama Nation Police Officers responded to the area of McKinley Rd. and Branch Rd. for a report of a gunshot victim who had called 9-1-1. The victim told the 9-1-1 call-taker that his son shot him.
Deputies and officers found the victim’s crashed vehicle in a nearby field. The victim was found inside and pronounced dead. The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Darius Ashlock, was found and detained by a Yakama Nation officer near the intersection of McKinley Rd. and Campbell Rd.
Ashlock was booked into the Yakima County Jail on a charge of Murder in the 2nd Degree Domestic Violence for the death of his father, 42-year-old Ryan Edward Ashlock.