Happy Friday! Yet another hot day around the region temperatures today with temperatures in the 100-109º range. VERY HOT. Winds start to pick up this evening pushing in clouds and cooler temperatures overnight.
A large low-pressure system over the Pacific Ocean is creeping closer to the Washington coast Friday through the weekend. The onshore wind will strengthen to cool temperatures slightly Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid-upper 90s.
Fire weather concerns will continue to remain a factor over the weekend. Breezy winds, dry conditions, and low humidity could be the perfect recipe for a fire to start. Be fire wise!
Good news, slightly cooler to begin next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to upper 90s around the Columbia Basin. Wednesday will start yet another warming trend, but only one triple-digit day is showing up on the 7-day forecast. Finally some relief!