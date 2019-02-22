Rep. Newhouse delivers medals to local veteran

PROSSER, WA- One honorable local man is finally getting the recognition he deserves after years of service in the U.S. Navy.
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R) visited the man in Prosser this earlier today to make the special house visit.
48 years ago and after three deployments overseas, Navy veteran Fredrick Hopkins said his good bye to the U.S Navy and today he's left saying one word, "thankful".
"I didn't know what medals I had what ribbons I had... it wasn't something you cared about then... so I thought the grand kids might want to know," Hopkins said.
Just a year ago Hopkins had the idea to look through his old memorabilia
and reach out to U.S. veteran affairs office to see if they had record of his time in the Navy.
Little did he know that he should have received not one - but six awards for his service.
Newhouse made a special house call to present Hopkins with his long deserved medals.
"It really expresses the gratitude and the thankfulness our nation has for the people that put on the uniform and defend our country," Newhouse said.
Hopkins received recognition for his time in the military as well as honorable mentions for his years of service.
For Newhouse it was the meaning behind the medals that prompted him to make the delivery today.
"Even though it's just some material and some metal put together it symbolizes much more than that.." Newhouse said.
Awards received: Navy Commendation (Ribbon), Meritorious Unit Commendation (Ribbon), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary medal.