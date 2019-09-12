RICHLAND,WA: The City of Richland has a wide-range of small businesses. In order to sustain that, each year the city awards money to businesses that are in need of a face-lift.
The City of Richland's 'Commercial Improvement Program' was created years ago to help local businesses either get back on their feet, or maintain the appearance of their buildings.
In 2018, $10,000 dollars was divided up between five local businesses. As apart of the grant program, the city supports 50 percent of a commercial project and up to $10,000 dollars. The projects must be permanent exterior improvements, be that signage, benches or painting the outside of the building.
The Emerald of Siam is one of the five businesses to receive grants from 2018. The City of Richland paid Emerald of Siam $3,500 dollars for their $10,000 dollar awning project.
"This restaurant has been here for 36 years and it's really a home for a lot of people," said Dara Quinn, Owner of Emerald of Siam. "I was very thankful that the city is helping with the improvements because we wouldn't have been able to do it otherwise."
The grant program has also helped businesses get back on their feet. Years ago, a car ran into Malley's Compounding Pharmacy. The grant program helped the pharmacy almost completely re-do the exterior of their building.
The project is funded through a portion of retained business license revenue. Funds from the program can be awarded at anytime throughout the year as long as the contract is issued with enough time to complete the project by the end of the year.
Applications are accepted until the 10 thousand dollars runs out. The awarded money must be spent by the end of the year and there is no flexibility past the December 31st deadline.