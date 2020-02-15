RICHLAND, WA - Hope is on the way for the 400 Americans stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus.
The State Department is arranging two planes to transport Americans back to U.S. territory as early as Sunday, according to an official from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
An estimate of 218 passengers are now confirmed to be infected with the deadly coronavirus on the Diamond Princess. Japanese authorities continue treating people on board.
A retired Richland couple has spent years taking cruises around the world. They planned to celebrate the New Year by taking a cruise to Asia. Their trip came to an unexpected halt after learning they were alongside passengers with confirmed coronavirus.
Timothy and Gail Howes are among the 3,700 who have been stuck on the Diamond Princess in Japan since February 4.
The ship's stalled return left them with many unknowns, including questions around their health. Timothy was worried he would not get his heart medication on time. His daughter spent days making calls and arrangements. Timothy finally got his medication on February 11.
Timothy's daughter, Amy Howe, said she received an email from her father at the beginning of the month saying there were passengers on board with confirmed coronavirus.
Amy knew she needed to take action quickly based on conversations she had with the Embassy of the United States in Tokyo. She said based on their conversation, U.S. Embassy did not even know there were Americans on that ship.
His daughter, Amy Howes, said her father nor his wife have symptoms of the virus. She said, health wise they are o.k., but their spirits... Not so much.
"They are concerned, you know you are on a boat, basically controlled by the foreign government," Howes said. "It's a scary situation, because their are so many unknowns, since there is so such unknown about these virus."
Japanese crew lines have passed out thermometers to passengers so they can do temperature self checks. Amy, just like everyone else, is now waiting for the quarantine period to come to an end.
"Now we are in this really weird painful long period just waiting and seeing whether or not, the 19th really in fact turns out to be the release date," she said.
Amy said she does not know what is going to happen, because it's the first outbreak outside of China. She will continue to communicate with U.S. representatives until her father and his wife are back to their land.