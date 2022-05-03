RICHLAND, Wash. -Last week's board meeting raised community concerns about school board security.
Richland School District increase security during board meetings
Briana Chavez
NBC Right Now Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Currently in Kennewick
69°
Sunny
69° / 49°
3 PM
69°
4 PM
70°
5 PM
70°
6 PM
68°
7 PM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Inslee to rescind two COVID-19 proclamations
- 'It's a nightmare': search continues for body of Yanira Cedillos, Moses Lake woman police believe was murdered by ex
- Kennewick police identify teenager shot and killed near Steptoe and Arrowhead
- Court documents suggest 4-year-old was present for deadly Kennewick shooting
- Body of a male recovered from the Columbia River near Sacajawea Park in Pasco
- Teenager killed after shooting near Steptoe and Arrowhead
- Pasco Native Hoping to Hear Name Called in 2022 NFL Draft
- Gutierrez Signed by Broncos, Journey Begins to Make Roster
- Man charged with second degree murder after gunshot victim dies at Kadlec
- Body discovered in the Scooteney Reservoir Sunday evening
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.