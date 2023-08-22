RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 1,800 Richland School District faculty met to begin the process of implementing social and emotional learning (S.E.L) in the district.
One of the goal's of S.E.L is to build self-awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making.
Executive director of teaching and learning curriculum Jen Klauss says it takes seven years to fully adopt curriculum but it's adoption will begin this August when school begins.
This implementation will be based off the Character Strong curriculum founded by John Norlin and Houston Kraft.
"So much of the messaging of this work is all about relationships. Education. To learn. We don't learn from people we don't like," Kraft says.
Norlin and Kraft make sure that the educators they work with feel equipped with the tools they need to be successful with Character Strong and its S.E.L components.
The 6th-12th grade classes in the district will be having an advisory period every Friday for 25 minutes to begin character strong lessons.
