KENNEWICK -- Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting that left one 18 year old woman dead early Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called out to reports of a shooting in the area of W. 7th Place and S. Kent Street just after 3:00 a.m. this morning. That's near the Heatherstone Apartments.
When officers got to the scene they found Alyssa Moore, who died from the gunshot wounds.
Detectives are still on scene investigating now and have the roadway in the area closed. Officers say the road will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
As school is about to start, please direct children who are walking to school around the area. School bus traffic is being re-routed to avoid the area as well.
Kennewick Police say this incident does appear to be a targeted event and there is no immediate threat to the public.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.