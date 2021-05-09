'Little Free Library' Coming To Boys and Girls Club in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA-
You may have heard of the Little Free Library-- a small collection of books with a big mission, which is to get kids access to good reads.
Lara Blotter and her husband Dale have been building these libraries since last summer to get books into the hands of kids all around Tri-Cities.
"Last year when the pandemic hit really bad she was worried about a group of kids that didn't have access to books. So she came up with this idea, she did the research," said Dale.
"I'd seen the little libraries around and I thought wait, that would be really cool for the kids since they can't go to the library," said Lara.
Right now they have two locations, one at Santiago Estates and one in their front yard. Lara is adding a third location, and tried to find a place that needed it because she believes every kid should have access to a good book.
"Every kid should just have the opportunity to read a great book. It's such a great way to fill your time, I think you're more successful in school if you're a good reader," said Lara.
The newest location will be at the Boys and Girls Club in Kennewick. Lara worked with them to see if they'd want one on sit. and the rest is history.
She says it should be finished and put up at the club in late May.
Jonathan Kimsey is the Branch Director at the Boys and Girls Club in Kennewick.
"When kids are looking for something to do, a book can be a great outlet. Because it's going to give you a way to maybe find yourself again and figure out who you want to be," said Kimsey.
They see about 50 kids a day from little kids up to 18-year-olds. They're hoping all kids can find something at the little free library that fits them.
"I try and put books in that kids are going to be really excited to get," said Lara.
It doesn't matter if you're a kid or an adult--a good read can put things into perspective.
"I read a book called Dream Big by Bob Goff. And some of the situations I was going through during that time and it really opened my eyes. I think it's the same thing with kids," said Kimsey. "When you have access to that great book, it can open your eyes and help you see things in a different way."
If you want to donate books to any of the little libraries, email Lara at larablatter@gmail.com.