PNNL Team Researches Hyperloop's Impact on Electric Grid

RICHLAND, WA-
Hyperloop is a futuristic type of transportation that PNNL researchers have been studying to figure out how this method of transportation--capable of reaching upwards of 750 miles per hour--- could hypothetically affect the power grid in different areas of the U.S.
The team conducted a worst-case evaluation for the Department of Energy. They modeled four conceptual hyperloop systems in different parts of the country.
Ahmad Tbaileh is the leader of the study & an Electrical Engineer at PNNL.
"One of the major parts of this is to see how it would integrate with our electric infrastructure," said Tbaileh.
Picture this: a vacuum pipe with a bullet-like pod that can transport people or freight long distances at incredible speed--while using less energy than you'd expect.
Michael Kintner-Meyer is a Staff Scientist at PNNL.
"so the only energy you need is just to accelerate and then you just basically glide," said Kintner-Meyer.
It's still novel technology, so there haven't been too many studies on it.
"We have to start things sort of from scratch," said Tbaileh.
In terms of this type of transportation giving people rides from smaller places like Tri-Cities to larger cities like Seattle---Michael says it is unlikely.
"More likely to go along the I-5 corridor from Vancouver to Seattle down to Portland, down to San Francisco, and further down," said Kintner-Meyer.
"This could give, you know, the chance of traveling this long interstate distance at high speed," said Tbaileh.
The prospect of this high-speed travel is exciting, but implementing this type of technology into this country would require infrastructure.
Finally, the team found that a challenge would be the spike hyperloop would cause to the power grid.
"The spikes it would induce into the grid is quite severe," said Kintner-Meyer.
Jolts caused by bursts of power the hyperloop would need to accelerate could cause disturbances in the grid or issues with power in the areas they did the study on.
"It may not pan out, but I think it's indicative that smart people are thinking about innovative ways to move freight and people," said Kintner-Meyer.