Police investigating shots fired in Pasco neighborhood

Pasco, Wash.-
Just before two on Sunday afternoon, Pasco Police responded to several reports of shots fired near Pilot Lane and Wrigley drive in Pasco.
They say the suspect vehicle drove off.
PPD says the victim was hurt and drove off, hitting a parked car. Then, police say they continued on Ruth drive and asked neighbors for help, who then called the police.
Police say the victim drove out of the neighborhood and ended up at the south Maverick at Chapel Hill and Road 68. Medics were dispatched to that spot and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said they found shell casings on Pilot Lane and temporarily closed off parts of Ruth and Pilot. They say they are investigating that area and have no estimate when the road will be back open.