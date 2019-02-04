Franklin County- A 7-year-old child is dead after a rollover on Highway 395 near the Country Mercantile North of Pasco.
This happened right before 5 pm.
Washington State Patrol tell us a 31-year-old mom was driving her four children when the car rolled off the road.
The mom and her three other children were transported to Kadlec in stable condition.
Troopers think speed is a factor
Franklin County Sheriff wrote on Facebook there was Several vehicles in the median from milepost 34 to milepost 49 on Highway 395.