ELLENSBURG - All four Cascade Mountain passes will remain closed until at least Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation says Snoqualmie Pass poses a high avalanche risk, while White Pass had several snow slides.
According to the South Central Region Communications Director for WSDOT, Summer Derrey, there is a lot of work to be done before any of the passes can reopen.
"We need drivers to be aware we are working around the clock to get this reopened, we want the highway to be opened, that's our job," Derrey said. "It's just a matter of public safety."
Avalanche control crews were out working on Snoqualmie Pass today.
"Thirty-eight avalanche natural slides came down overnight on the west side of Snoqualmie Pass, so there is a very high level of avalanche danger," Derrey said. "Today, again, will be spent for most of the day doing avalanche control work on the west side of the pass and then tomorrow our crews will get in and safely plow that area."
The cleanup scene at White Pass was also a sight to see today, as blowers made their way down each side of the pass. Snow slides brought down rocks, logs and other debris which slowed down the cleaning process. The snow is also so deep that a crew working up there isn't able to get home. Derrey says the crew is safe and have food, water and a warm place to stay.
Meanwhile, in Ellensburg, historic levels of snow caused problems for residents.
Inspector Chris Whitsett with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says they're urging people not to drive.
"We had a number of people that got stuck in snow that was so deep they couldn't open their car doors, so you can imagine the dire situation that feels like," Whitsett said. "This level of snow also creates a number of hazards we had sporadic power outages yesterday and when it's freezing cold out and you can't go anywhere and your power is out that could be a dire situation that could lead people to feel pretty panicked."
While main roads did get plowed, not all back roads have.
"Be patient and don't rush around because arterials look pretty good right now in terms of road ways, but secondary roads are still going to be real bad and there are a lot of roads that haven't been plowed at all and it's going to be extremely easy to lose control or get stuck in this," Whitsett said.
Inspector Whitsett added strong winds could potentially still cause power outages, so they're asking the community to take care of each other.