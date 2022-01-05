EAST OR. - I-84 was closed eastbound and westbound between Exit 216 and Exit 302 from 10:30 this morning, with unchained semis blocking Cabbage Hill lanes and other unrelated crashes and issues. The Oregon Department of Transportation estimated it would be a lengthy closure. I-84 fully re-opened shortly before 5 p.m.
OR334 is still closed because of drifting snow.
While major highways across Oregon are open, the Oregon Department of Transportation warns of unsettled winter conditions and unexpected delays.
Maintenance crews are working extended schedules to maintain the traffic flow. Due to staffing shortages, there may still be reduced coverage in certain areas.
Oregon residents can call 511 or 800-977-6368 for more information. Outside of the state, call 503-588-2941.