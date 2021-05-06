Running for public office? Candidate Filing Week is May 17-21 May 6, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local Weather Currently in Kennewick 74°F Sunny 74°F / 55°F 12 PM 79°F 1 PM 82°F 2 PM 84°F 3 PM 86°F 4 PM 84°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew information surfaces about the disappearance of Sofia Juarez3-year-old saves parents lives during a late-night apartment fire in KennewickHuman remains found in rural Benton CountyBoater finds truck in the Columbia River that was stolen 5 years agoBenton County Doctor's license has been suspended for sexual misconductUPDATE: Kennewick Police arrest suspects after 9 people shot with a BB gun, including a 5-year old girlCity of Richland sees an increase of illegal motorized vehicle activity on park land"I feel sick, I feel helpless"; Defensive wounds show 5-year-old girl fought attackerPeloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child diesInside the world-famous Pendleton Underground Tours Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. e-Newsletters Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox. Sign Up Now Top Video 2 students, 1 custodian shot at Idaho middle school, male student in custody Families shared stories of loved missing and murdered loved ones at MMIW Day event Facebook Panel upholds ban on President Trump's Facebook page WATCH: Washington counties will remain in their current phases Governor Inslee pauses Washington's phased reopening plan for two weeks Celebrate First Responders week 9 winner President Biden speaks about COVID-19 restrictions for the summer WATCH: Governor Inslee says he's putting a two week pause on moving us back to phase 2. © Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe TriCities Top Stories Subscribe Yakima Top Stories Subscribe