Good Morning,
Mostly sunny this morning with increasing mid and high level clouds by midday. Winds becoming a little breezy this afternoon in the Columbia Basin (SW 10-20 mph). Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
High pressure remains over the region this morning. However, a weak front approaching the coast will increase mid and high level cloudiness as it moves inland. Most showers will remain in the Cascades and western WA/OR today. As the front moves east of the Cascades later this evening-night we would see a stray shower or two, but chances remain low (10-20%). Becoming partly sunny and breezy tomorrow with gusts 25 mph. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.
High pressure returns with sunshine and highs in the low-upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another, mainly dry, front will increase our clouds and give us breezy winds on Friday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Sunny and cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
Monty