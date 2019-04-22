Good Morning,

Mostly sunny this morning with increasing mid and high level clouds by midday.  Winds becoming a little breezy this afternoon in the Columbia Basin (SW 10-20 mph).  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.

 

High pressure remains over the region this morning.  However, a weak front approaching the coast will increase mid and high level cloudiness as it moves inland.  Most showers will remain in the Cascades and western WA/OR today.  As the front moves east of the Cascades later this evening-night we would see a stray shower or two, but chances remain low (10-20%).  Becoming partly sunny and breezy tomorrow with gusts 25 mph.  Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

 

High pressure returns with sunshine and highs in the low-upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.  Another, mainly dry, front will increase our clouds and give us breezy winds on Friday with highs in the low-mid 70s.  Sunny and cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 60s-near 70.

 

Monty

