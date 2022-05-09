MILTON-FREEWATER, OR. - Women on Target was created to help women become more confident when it comes to learning how to properly handle firearms.
It is an instructional shooting clinic for women only offered at the East End Rod Gun & Club. It provides them with a hands-on experience from the moment they arrive at the range.
One of the directors, Bill DeWeber, says "One of our objectives at Women on Target is to not only to teach safe gun handling but to be able to demystify this whole gun culture and myth that's out there."
His wife, Gina DeWeber, also chimed in to say, "they should be really familiar with what they're handling, know that it can be handled in a very safe way, they should feel comfortable with the size that they choose for their sport and just become very familiar so that there's not any fear associated with it."
I spoke to two women who were at the range and got their perspective on women learning how to properly use a gun. Both agreed by saying they feel a lot more secure and safer knowing how to handle a gun in case of an unexpected or dangerous situation.
When you arrive at the shooting range, you are given forms to fill out and a bag with a few essentials you'll need for the experience.
You also receive a reminder to always point the gun in a safe direction, keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot, and always keep the gun unloaded until ready to use.
The women start off with 22-caliber handguns to get them comfortable and they begin to upgrade after a few rounds with it.
DeWeber says the Women on Target clinic is done once a year on Mother's Day weekend and they're planning to hopefully bring the event back this fall by popular demand. For more information on all of the classes they offer, you can click here.
