RICHLAND, WA - Cold weather conditions call for taking care of your tires. As temperatures drop, all-season tires can start to lose their traction.
Adrian Garcia, Manager of Discount Tire in Richland, has 4 tips for tire safety as winter approaches:
- Invest in winter tires
- Get pressure right and check it often
- Check your tread
- Rotate your tires
Garcia recommends winter tires because they provide more control in cold weather conditions than all-season tires. In fact, he says winter tires deliver as much as a 25-50% increase in traction. According to Garcia, the tread rubber compounds grip the road better because they are flexible.
He also advises keeping an eye on the air pressure in your tires as it gets colder outside. For every 10 degree drop in temperature, your tires lose 1 Pound per Square Inch (PSI).
Garcia says checking your tread is especially important, as it is the factor that determines a car's safe stopping distance. The more traction on your tires, the more likely you are to be able to stop in time.
Lastly, Garcia recommends rotating your tires often, to keep them from wearing unevenly.
Discount Tire in Richland offers many of these recommended services for free. For more information, give them a call at 509-628-1121.
Discount Tire is located at 115 Gage Blvd in Richland.