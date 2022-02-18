YAKIMA, WA - Smoke and carbon monoxide poisoning alarms are extremely important safety devices, when installed correctly they can save you and your family's lives.
Having working smoke alarms or smoke detectors in homes is required in bedrooms, right outside of the bedroom, and in all living spaces of the home according to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. A smoke alarm is required on each story of the residence, including apartment buildings
"To alert us to get out of the house," said Deputy Chief Jim Johnston, West Valley Fire Department Dist. 12. "Let's say we have a fire at night time, it's going to hopefully alert us to get out of the house."
Yakima City Fire Department has been responding to quite a few home fires lately...
"A lot of the house fires are caused by cooking accidents, about 50 percent of the fires are caused by cooking accidents and so maintaining control while you're in the kitchen, not turning your back and getting distracted," said Johnston.
In the winter months, many are caused by space heaters.
"We recommend if you're going to use a space heater, keep your combustibles 3 feet or greater from the heater," said Johnston. "Try not using long extension cords for them they'll overload extension cords which will cause a build-up of heat which can cause a fire as well."
There are two different devices that a residential home most likely would have, either a smoke alarm, which has a built-in alarm that rings if smoke is around or a smoke detector, which detects the smoke and then sends a signal to a separate device where it would be making an alarm sound.
Only a fire alarm system calls a dispatch center to send a fire crew out if the sensor is triggered.
"With fires in homes, it's a good idea to make sure you know two ways out of your house our out of your room that you're occupying and close your doors at night time too as well so you can limit the carbon monoxide and smoke acid from getting into where you sleep," said Johnston.
It's always a good idea to check on your fire alarm batteries once or twice a year and keep in mind fire alarms devices are only good for 10 years until you need to replace them.