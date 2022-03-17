Increasing clouds today with a slight chance for a stray afternoon-evening shower. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-60.
A weak front will push through the region today and due to the westerly flow, most of eastern Washington and Oregon will be rain shadowed today. The best chance for rain showers today will be along the east slope and in the Cascades where a rain/snow mix will fall. Friday will be dry and breezy as we sit in between two systems, highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.
A stronger front arrives Saturday with gusty winds, mountain rain/snow (changing to snow by afternoon) and rain showers developing east of the Cascades. Breezy conditions will continue for the first day of spring on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s-60 and lows in the 30s. A warming trend starts early next week with highs in the low 60s on Monday and climbing into the upper 60s-low 70s by Wednesday.
