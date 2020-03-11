Sandstone Middle School choir to perform in Carnegie Hall

HERMISTON, OR- In the month of November the Sandstone Middle School choir will have a special opportunity to perform at New York's Carnegie Hall.
Carnegie Hall is a famous musical venue where artists such as the Beatles, Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra have performed. The reason why the choir will perform is because their Christmas show was viewed by a company called Distinguished Concerts International New York and they felt the choir had the talent to perform in the venue.
"Shocking to say the least I was blown away I had heard of hey such and such school is going to perform in New York Carnegie Hall or whatever," said Dan Allen the choir's teacher. "But I certainly never expected it to happen to us."
Allen wasn't the only one shocked, his students couldn't believe the news either. Many of them thinking it was a dream even after hearing the news from Allen.
"I kind of didn't believe him because I never thought that they would contact us because we are kind of a small town compared to them," said Cozette Cooley a 7th grade student.
Even though these students are from a small town they are excited to share the same stage that many musical legends performed on. They also view this as an opportunity to let the Big Apple know about the town of Hermiston.