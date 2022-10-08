Hazy cool night ahead with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Clear skies overnight, but will feel like Fall.
Clear tomorrow with a light haze wafting south from the Bolt Creek Fire.
Wenatchee Valley has very unhealthy air quality and an Air Quality Alert until further notice.
Highs tomorrow in the low 80s with the haze still hanging around.
Breezy conditions will begin late Monday afternoon with wind speeds ranging from 15-25 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.
Tuesday we will see a drop-off in temperatures to the mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine to finish out next weekend.
Overnight low will drop to the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday, keeping us still warmer than usual for mid-October but feeling slightly more like Fall.
