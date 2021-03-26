Clear skies tonight for Yakima & Tri-Cities breezy winds with gusts 20 to 25 mph and low temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s overnight. Saturday is looking to be the nicest day so far for the first week of spring clear skies and lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s and light to breezy winds. Clouds will develop Saturday night as another front moves into the region, overnight lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Sunday get ready for strong gusty winds gusting between 45-55 mph cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers through Monday.
A High wind watch has been issued for Sunday Afternoon through Sunday Evening Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph possible.
Areas include:
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon-
Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon-
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur during the cold frontal passage and for a couple of hours afterwards after which winds will remain windy overnight and through Monday.