Mostly clear and calm overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. A slight chance of showers in the Cascades and breezy to gusty wind tonight in the Kittitas Valley.
Partly cloudy and cooler tomorrow with gusty winds developing in the late afternoon early evening as a cold front moves in from the coast wind 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph
Get ready for a much cooler weekend as temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s and lows in the mid and low 40s... Time to put away summer and get ready for fall. Saturday night/ Sunday morning you can expect a few scattered showers in the region.
Monday more sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s. The 1st day off Fall or the Autumnal Equinox is Thursday September 22nd.
Tri-Cities
Thursday night... Mostly Clear... 54
Friday... Partly Sunny, Breezy Late Afternoon... 78/48
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Cooler, Stray Shower Night... 71/50
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray AM Showers... 73/49
Monday... Partly Sunny... 77/49
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 79/48
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 78/49
Yakima
Thursday night... Mostly Clear...48
Friday... Partly Sunny, Breezy Late Afternoon... 74/41
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Cooler, Stray Night Shower... 68/44
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray AM Showers... 69/43
Monday... Partly Sunny... 76/44
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 75/44
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 76/45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.