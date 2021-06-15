The cold front and rain showers move out tonight winds will decrease and overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40’s for Yakima and low 50’s for Tri-Cities. Get ready for lots of sunshine and a heatwave on the way. Tomorrow will be sunny and back to the low to mid 80’s with calm winds. After Wednesday temperatures will climb into the 90’s heading into Father’s Day weekend and Summer Solstice begins Sunday night at 8:31 PM. Next week get ready for the heat, some areas will see temperatures in the triple digits.
Say Goodbye To The Rain And Hello To The Heat!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.