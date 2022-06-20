Clear skies tonight with breezy winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and low temperatures in the low to mid and upper 50s.
Say hello to summer the 1st day of summer aka Summer Solstice is tomorrow sunshine and warm temperatures on the way highs in the mid to upper 80s dancing with 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.
Wednesday mostly sunny and windy in the afternoon and evening temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
Thursday & Friday sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.
The first weekend of Summer is going to feel like summer with sunshine and hot temperatures in the 90s and flirting with triple digits on Sunday in Tri-Cities.
