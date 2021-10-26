Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few scattered showers. Morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, low 50s-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
A couple of upper-level disturbances (short waves) will move across the region today. The first is already pushing across eastern WA/OR this morning with a few scattered showers and a little mix in the mountains above 3,500-4,000 ft. The second one will cross the region midday-afternoon with another chance for scattered showers. The pressure gradient will remain tight today resulting in breezy to windy conditions with gusts 20-30 mph. Winds could be stronger (40-45 mph) along the east slopes as the strong westerly flow taps into some stronger winds aloft.
Ridging should provide us with some clearing tonight and tomorrow morning. The break will be brief as another system approaches the Pacific Northwest Wednesday evening-Thursday. This system appears to have a decent amount of moisture associated with it. But, due to the strong westerly flow most of the rain will fall in the Cascades and western WA/OR, while most of the eastside will be rain shadowed with just a slight chance for a few showers. The Cascades could see 1.5-2.5" from this system. We will need to keep an eye on rivers, creeks and streams flowing from the Cascades, especially the Naches River as water levels remain high (but still below flood stage) from the recent rain. Winds will be gusty Thursday ahead of the front with highs climbing into the mid-upper 60s.
A slight chance for morning showers on Friday with gusty winds as cooler air spills into the region. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. High pressure dries us out for the Halloween weekend, but a tight pressure gradient will keep breezy to gusty winds hanging around. Cooler with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
The dry weather and cooler temperatures should continue through earl next week. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the low-mid 30s.