Memorial Day forecast:
  • chance of showers today with high in the mid to low 60s. lows tonight in the mid to low 40s
  • chance of showers this afternoon, sunshine will be spotty during the morning.
  • Tuesday will clear up as the low-pressure system on top of us moves east and is replaced by a ridge of high pressure.
  • back in the 80s on Wednesday through Thursday when a trough comes across the ridge and cools us down going into the weekend with some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.
  • Rain in the foothills of the blues already on radar but nothing strong yet. 
  • scattered showers moving to the west, Futurecast shows showers reaching Tri-Cities just before noon and Yakima by 3 p.m.
  • mostly cloudy tonight with less of a chance for showers after 7 p.m.