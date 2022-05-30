Memorial Day forecast:
- chance of showers today with high in the mid to low 60s. lows tonight in the mid to low 40s
- chance of showers this afternoon, sunshine will be spotty during the morning.
- Tuesday will clear up as the low-pressure system on top of us moves east and is replaced by a ridge of high pressure.
- back in the 80s on Wednesday through Thursday when a trough comes across the ridge and cools us down going into the weekend with some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.
- Rain in the foothills of the blues already on radar but nothing strong yet.
- scattered showers moving to the west, Futurecast shows showers reaching Tri-Cities just before noon and Yakima by 3 p.m.
- mostly cloudy tonight with less of a chance for showers after 7 p.m.
