Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the Blues

FORECAST May 27, 2022
Cool and wet over the next couple days through the holiday weekend.
Drying out on Monday as we wrap up May.
Ridge of high pressure will move in on Tuesday giving us drier and warmer conditions as we begin June in the 80s on Wednesday.
After this low pressure system moves on, forecast shows partly cloudy skies and warm temps for the next week.
Highs in the mid to low 60s with lows in the mid to low 40s through Monday.
Tuesday we will see sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s.
Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s with lows in the mid to low 50s.
