Partly cloudy and increasing winds tonight in the Columbia Basin and chilly temps in the 20s. Yakima/ Kittitas Valleys will have lingering showers and a slight chance of rain/snow mix after midnight lows in the lower 20s. Any accumulation in the Kittitas Valley should be less than 1/2" and on grassy areas or above 1,000 ft. High pressure moves back in Wednesday with clearing skies and breezy winds from the north (5-15 mph) and gusts up to 30 mph. With winds coming from the north temperatures will drop Wednesday night into the teens and 20s brrr. Warmer temperatures are on the way beginning Thursday into the weekend.
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Until 4 AM Wednesday...
- Above 1,500 ft: 2-4"
- Above 4,000 ft: 3-8"
- Check Pass Reports
Light Snow Cascades... Until 9 PM
- Snoqualmie and White Pass: 1-5"
- Check Pass Reports
