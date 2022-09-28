Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with scattered showers expected through the region and a few stray t-storms are possible tonight. Arrival Timing... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 7-8 PM; Columbia Basin: 9-10 PM and Foothills: Midnight-1 AM. Rainfall amounts generally under .10", except the mountains could receive up to .25". The rain could really help with fires still burning in the Cascades and Blues.
High pressure returns Friday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A really nice weekend on the way.
October 1st arrives Saturday and we’ll have slightly above average temperatures for the 1st week of the month!
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Breezy, Cooler, Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 57
Thursday... Few Early AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 76/52
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 78/51
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 81/50
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/51
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 83/51
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 83/51
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 50
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 74/46
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 77/46
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 80/49
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 81/49
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 82/50
Tuesday... 81/49
