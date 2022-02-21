Today... A cold dropping south from Canada will produce snow in the mountains and a few rain/snow showers today in the lower elevations. Any accumulation will be light - Less than 1/2 inch and only on grassy areas. Increasing winds today with gusts 20-30 mph by midday or early afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-near 40.
Snowfall Forecast... Today
- Cascades: 1-3" (White Pass and South)
- Blues: 2-5"
- Viewing Area/Lower Elevation: Less than 1/2"
- Spokane: 1-2"
- Pullman: 1-3"
Tonight-Friday... Modified arctic air and gusty winds will race into the region tonight behind the cold front with lows falling into the teens. High pressure builds into the region Tuesday, but highs will struggle to climb out of the 20s tomorrow afternoon. Breezy winds continue producing wind chills in the teens! Clear skies will favor strong radiational cooling Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the single digits and low teens by Wednesday morning. Wind chills will likely range from -5 to 5 degrees. Daytime highs will remain in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens through Thursday. A weak disturbance will drop down the front side of the ridge Thursday with a slight chance for a few flurries east of Hwy 395. Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures Friday with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows near 20.
Weekend... Warmer this weekend with increasing cloud and a slight chance for a stray shower Sunday. Highs in the low-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30.