Happy Thursday!
A warm front moving through brought a few stray rain showers this afternoon/evening and some light snow in the mountains with accumulations of 1-3” by Friday morning.
Some lingering light rain and mountain snow will continue for several more hours mainly over the Washington Cascades and Blues. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 30s.
High pressure returns Friday for dry weather and warmer temps in the low-mid 50s.
The active weather pattern returns this weekend through the middle of next week with varying chances of rain in the lowlands and mountain snow. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times, especially Saturday when gusts could exceed 40-45 mph. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50s and lows in the 30s.