Tonight, we have unsettled conditions with increasing clouds and a 40-60% chance of showers for Tri-Cities & Walla late tonight and a slight chance of a stray T-Storm in the Blues. Yakima/Kittitas Valley may see a stray sprinkle with breezy to gusty winds in Ellensburg 10-15 mph and gusts of 20 mph.
The 1st day of Fall or the Autumnal Equinox is Thursday...It’s Fall Y’all,which will bring a chance of AM showers and breezy to gusty winds in the afternoon winds 10-20 gusts up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
Thursday night through Sunday will be really nice, mostly clear and sunny with mild temperatures into the 1st weekend of fall.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night ... Late Showers... 60
Thursday... AM Showers Then Clear and Breezy ...78/54
Friday... Sunny, PM Cloudy … 77/53
Saturday... Sunny, Clear ...78/52
Sunday... Sunny, Nice ...82/53
Monday... Sunny, Nice ...85/54
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Increasing Clouds... 54
Thursday … Sunny, Breezy...78/47
Friday... Sunny Day, Cloudy Night... 76/50
Saturday... Sunny, Clear … 77/51
Sunday...Sunny, Mostly Clear ...81/52
Monday... Sunny, Nice ….82/54
