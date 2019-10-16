Mostly cloudy and maybe a morning sprinkle in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. A slightly better chance for a few showers developing after 3-4pm. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
The active weather across the Pacific Northwest will continue through the weekend with weather systems arriving every 24-36 hours in a strong zonal flow. This will provide us with varying chances of rain showers today through Friday with breezy winds, highs in the low-mid 60s and low in the upper 30s-mid 40s. The strongest front arrives Saturday with a good chance for rain and gusty winds. Snow levels today are around 7,000 ft and will gradually fall to 4-5,000 ft by Saturday. This will give many of the higher mountain passes a chance for accumulating snow.
Breezy winds and a few showers will remain in the forecast Sunday through early next week with highs in the 60s.