Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a few stray showers.  Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upp 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.

A slow moving cold front will stall across eastern WA and OR this morning and will act as a focal point for a few scattered showers to develop, mainly along and east of hwy 395 with a secondary line develop along a line from Moses Lake to Boardmane.  The individual showers will move NE at 20-25mph, while the line will slowy move east.  We should have a break by midday-early afternoon with some sunshine. 

Clouds will increase again late afternoon/evening as the upper level low that is sitting of the coast begins to move onshore.  This low should provide us with another chance for a few scattered showers late this evening-tomorrow morning.  Becoming partly sunny and breezy Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 60s.  The weekend is looking nice with highs in the mid-upper 60s for Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.  A great weekend to take the kids to the pumpkin farm!  Warmer and dry next Monday with highs in the low-mid 70s. 

A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday with gusty winds and a chance for showers, highs cool into the mid 60s-70.  High pressure and cooler temperatures behind the front Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 60s and overnight lows falling to near freezing.

