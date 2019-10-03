Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a few stray showers. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upp 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
A slow moving cold front will stall across eastern WA and OR this morning and will act as a focal point for a few scattered showers to develop, mainly along and east of hwy 395 with a secondary line develop along a line from Moses Lake to Boardmane. The individual showers will move NE at 20-25mph, while the line will slowy move east. We should have a break by midday-early afternoon with some sunshine.
Clouds will increase again late afternoon/evening as the upper level low that is sitting of the coast begins to move onshore. This low should provide us with another chance for a few scattered showers late this evening-tomorrow morning. Becoming partly sunny and breezy Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 60s. The weekend is looking nice with highs in the mid-upper 60s for Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. A great weekend to take the kids to the pumpkin farm! Warmer and dry next Monday with highs in the low-mid 70s.
A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday with gusty winds and a chance for showers, highs cool into the mid 60s-70. High pressure and cooler temperatures behind the front Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 60s and overnight lows falling to near freezing.